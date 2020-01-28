Karani Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,696,000. Air Lease accounts for 7.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 323,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 675,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. 71,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,428. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

