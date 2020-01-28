Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 0.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

