Karani Asset Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Karani Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

BOCH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

