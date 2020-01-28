Karani Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,215 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

