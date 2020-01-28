Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.13.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE KSU traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $164.08. The stock had a trading volume of 993,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.18. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

