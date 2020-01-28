K12 (NYSE:LRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

K12 (NYSE:LRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. K12 updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of LRN opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. K12 has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

