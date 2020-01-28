K12 (NYSE:LRN) PT Lowered to $30.00

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of LRN stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 767,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,577. K12 has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $806.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the second quarter worth about $23,733,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in K12 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in K12 by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 116,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.