K12 (NYSE:LRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. K12 has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,733,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in K12 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in K12 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in K12 by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 116,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

