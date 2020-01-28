K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.97.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $214.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $612.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

