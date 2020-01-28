K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 15,000 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,482,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

