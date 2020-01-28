JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. JUST EAT PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JSTTY stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

