Juniper Networks’ (JNPR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $24.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

