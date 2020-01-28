John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New $166,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

