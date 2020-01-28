Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €32.00 ($37.21) target price from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.93 ($32.48).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €23.88 ($27.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a fifty-two week high of €36.80 ($42.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.74.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.