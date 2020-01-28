Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

NYSE:GGG opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Graco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Graco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.