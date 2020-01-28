Jarvis+ Market Cap Reaches $371,995.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $371,995.00 and approximately $399,161.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 162.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,354,054 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

