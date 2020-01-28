JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.11

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 67102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

