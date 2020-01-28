Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.