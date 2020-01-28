Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 805 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,362,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $75.19.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

