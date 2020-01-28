Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 17,099 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,574,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

FOXA opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

