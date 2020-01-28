Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,883,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 139,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

