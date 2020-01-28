James River Group (JRVR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2020 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/8/2020 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/7/2020 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2020 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2019 – James River Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2019 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

12/3/2019 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2019 – James River Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,001,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

