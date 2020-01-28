James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.