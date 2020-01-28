Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after buying an additional 245,370 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of AFL opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

