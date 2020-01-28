Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 150,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 44,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.