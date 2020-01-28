Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CME Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $212.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.41. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

