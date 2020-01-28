Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 41.26, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

