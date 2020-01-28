Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,584,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,159,000 after buying an additional 474,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,043,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,357,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

LLY opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.