Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Comcast by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,548,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 98,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

