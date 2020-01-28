Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 4,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.