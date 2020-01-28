Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

