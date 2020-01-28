Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 479 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after buying an additional 65,713 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,690,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $98.20. 645,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,843. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

