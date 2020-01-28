Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,405 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. 3,693,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42.

