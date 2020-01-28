Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 199,394 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $426,757.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

RGA traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,282. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

