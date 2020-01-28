Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,582. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.