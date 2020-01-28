Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 367 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 396.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

Get American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VALQ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.