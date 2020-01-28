Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. 205,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

