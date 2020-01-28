Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXO stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,188. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

