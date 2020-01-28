Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 468 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 335,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 174,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,629. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

