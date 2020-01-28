J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,331 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $195.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

