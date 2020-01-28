J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

