J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,222 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.32.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OHI opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.16%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

