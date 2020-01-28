J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,770 Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Ally Financial stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $68,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,252.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

