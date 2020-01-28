Itau Unibanco Upgrades LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to Buy

Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTM. ValuEngine raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

