iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.37, approximately 1,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.