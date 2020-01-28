iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

IVE traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.36. 366,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.80 and a 12-month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

