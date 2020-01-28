iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,548,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $145.69 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

