iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 5th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 184,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,303 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

