iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) shares fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.95, 500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

