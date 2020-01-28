iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,444,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,122 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 697,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 473,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,899 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. 5,160,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42.

